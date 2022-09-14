New Delhi: State-owned lender, State Bank of India (SBI) hit the Rs 5 lakh crore market capitalisation on Wednesday after its shares touched a record high of Rs 564.45. With this market capitalisation, SBI stood on the seventh position in the market capitalisation ranking. As the markets closed on Wednesday, SBI share price stood at 572.30 or up by 14.30 points (2.56 per cent) from the previous end.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End In Red, Indices Dangle Above 60K & 18K. Check Top Gainers & Losers

SBI has become the third lender in the country to cross the market cap of Rs 5 lakh crore. HDFC Bank held first rank in this list, which was followed by ICICI Bank. India's largest private lender, HDFC Bank, commands a market capitalisation of 8.52 trillion and that of ICICI Bank stands at 6.40 trillion. The share prices of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also were up today by 12 (0.79 per cent) and 9 (0.99 per cent) today when the markets closed.

The above graph of SBI's share prices in the past 3 months show that post-mid-June this year, there has been an exponential rise in its share price which stood at Rs 430.74 on June 20 to Rs 572.30 as market ended today, September 14, which is a 32.86 per cent increase.

“Momentum in credit growth and operational performance is expected to continue ahead. In FY23E, credit growth is likely to witness expansion. Firing up unsecured book to aid in initial quarters of FY23E; recovery in corporate credit offtake to revive credit growth from H2FY23. Gradual transmission of rate hike to offset rising competitive intensity on deposits. Deposit mobilisation and thus trend in CD ratio to be watched,” the Business Times quoted analysts on the banking sector Q1 earning wrap.