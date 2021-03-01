SBI Latest News: The country’s top lender State Bank of India has notified a mega property e-auction to be conducted on 5th March, 2021. The e-auction will put up mortgage on residential and commercial properties as well as land, and vehicles. The bank aims to auction mortgaged properties of defaulters in order to recover the dues. The SBI has put up advertisements in leading newspapers and on the bank’s social media handles notifying the mega auction. Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2021: 841 Vacancies for Across India, Apply Online At rbi.org.in, Check Date, Time And Other Details

"Bid For The Best! Here's your chance to buy cheaper Residential & Commercial Properties, Land, Plant & Machinery, Vehicles and many more. Attend SBI Mega E-Auction and place your best bid," a post on SBI's official Twitter handle read.

“We at SBI are very transparent when putting immovable properties, mortgaged with the Bank / attached by Court order to auction, by furnishing all the relevant details that can make it an attractive proposition for bidders to participate in the auctions,” the bank said in a statement.

“We also incorporate all relevant details and state whether the same is freehold or leasehold, give its measurement, location, etc, including other relevant details in the public notices issued for auctioning,” it added.

Requirements for participating in SBI mega property e-auction: