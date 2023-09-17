Home

Business

SBI To Gift THIS To Borrowers Likely To Default On Loans; Details Here

SBI To Gift THIS To Borrowers Likely To Default On Loans; Details Here

SBI's retail loan book grew over 16.46 per cent to Rs 12,04,279 crore in the June 2023 quarter from Rs 10,34,111 crore in the year-ago period, making it the largest asset class for the lender whose total book stood at Rs 33,03,731 crore, growing at 13.9 per cent on-year.

The bank is giving a pack of chocolates to borrowers who are likely to default on their monthly installments.

Mumbai: The State Bank of India, India’s largest lender, is trying a new way to get its borrowers to repay their loans on time, especially its retail borrowers. The bank is giving a pack of chocolates to borrowers who are likely to default on their monthly installments. The bank found that borrowers who are planning to default on their loans are unlikely to answer reminder calls from the bank. So, the best way to reach them is to visit their homes unannounced, as per a report in the news agency PTI.

Trending Now

Reason Why State Bank of India Is Sending Chocolates

The bank hopes that this new approach will be more effective in getting borrowers to repay their loans on time. The move, aimed at ensuring better collections, comes amidst rising level of retail lending in the system coupled with increasing delinquency levels on the back of the upward movement in the interest rates.

You may like to read

SBI’s Retail Loan Status: An Overview

SBI’s retail loan book grew over 16.46 per cent to Rs 12,04,279 crore in the June 2023 quarter from Rs 10,34,111 crore in the year-ago period, making it the largest asset class for the lender whose total book stood at Rs 33,03,731 crore, growing at 13.9 per cent on-year.

In fact for the entire system, the double-digit loan growth of around 16 per cent has been led by retail loans only.

Statement From Ashwini Kumar Tewari

“With two fintechs which use artificial intelligence, we are piloting a novel way of reminding our retail borrowers of their repayment obligations. While one is doing conciliation with borrowers, the other is alerting us on the propensity of a borrower to default. And to such borrowers who are likely to default, the representatives from this fintech will visit them, carrying a pack of chocolates for each of them, and remind them of the forthcoming EMIs,” Ashwini Kumar Tewari, managing director in-charge of risk, compliance and stressed assets at SBI, said here over the weekend.

According to Tewari, this novel method of carrying a pack of chocolates and personally visiting them is adopted because it has been found that a borrower who is planning to default will not answer a reminder call from the bank. So the best way is to meet them at their own homes unannounced and surprise them. And so far, the success rate has been overwhelming, he said.

Tewari refused to name the fintechs saying the move is just at the pilot stage and has been put into place just about 15 days back and “if successful, we will formally announce it”.

“We are also talking to a few other fintechs to improve our collection efficiencies and hopefully by the end of the year, we will have formally tied up with at least half of them,” he said, adding, “we want to continue the pilot for at least four to five months.” SBI’s over Rs 12 lakh crore of retail book consists of personal, auto, home and education loans. With a home loan book of over Rs 6.3 lakh crore as of June, SBI is the largest mortgage lender too.

(With inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES