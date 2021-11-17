New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) is offering loan for two-wheeler at an EMI of Rs 256 per Rs 10,000. Customers can borrow the pre-approved loan through SBI YONO App. SBI has assured its customers of easy EMIs, easy processing, and easy delivery.Also Read - SBI Gold Loan: Check Interest Rate, Key Details

"Gear up for your dream ride! Avail pre-approved SBI Easy Ride loan for your two-wheeler through YONO," SBI tweeted.

SBI Loan EMI, Apply, Eligibility

"Having an account with SBI is more rewarding now! You can avail Pre-approved Two-wheeler loans instantly at your convenience on 24*7 basis through YONO app in just few clicks," SBI stated.

“Presently, this loan is being offered to category of customers who are pre-selected on certain parameters pre-defined by us,” the SBI stated.

SBI is offering 0.20 lakh to 3 lakh for 48 months.

Competitive rate of interest starts from 10.50 per cent per annum.

Customers can avail loan up to 85 per cent of on-road price of vehicle.

Customers don’t require to visit branch for sanctioning of the loan as it will be available 24*7 through YONO.

The bank has assured instant disbursement and credit of loan proceeds in dealer’s account.

You can check eligibility through SMS. SMS “PA2W” to 567676 to check your eligibility, the State Bank of India stated.

SBI Loan Apply – Step-By-Step Guide