New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) is offering loan for two-wheeler at an EMI of Rs 256 per Rs 10,000. Customers can borrow the pre-approved loan through SBI YONO App. SBI has assured its customers of easy EMIs, easy processing, and easy delivery.Also Read - SBI Gold Loan: Check Interest Rate, Key Details
“Gear up for your dream ride! Avail pre-approved SBI Easy Ride loan for your two-wheeler through YONO,” SBI tweeted. Also Read - SBI Navratri, Durga Puja Offers: Avail Car, Personal, Gold Loans at Zero Processing Fee, Check Interest Rates
SBI Loan EMI, Apply, Eligibility
“Having an account with SBI is more rewarding now! You can avail Pre-approved Two-wheeler loans instantly at your convenience on 24*7 basis through YONO app in just few clicks,” SBI stated. Also Read - SBI's 'Kavach Personal Loan' Scheme Launched For Covid Patients. All You Need to Know
“Presently, this loan is being offered to category of customers who are pre-selected on certain parameters pre-defined by us,” the SBI stated.
- SBI is offering 0.20 lakh to 3 lakh for 48 months.
- Competitive rate of interest starts from 10.50 per cent per annum.
- Customers can avail loan up to 85 per cent of on-road price of vehicle.
- Customers don’t require to visit branch for sanctioning of the loan as it will be available 24*7 through YONO.
- The bank has assured instant disbursement and credit of loan proceeds in dealer’s account.
- You can check eligibility through SMS. SMS “PA2W” to 567676 to check your eligibility, the State Bank of India stated.
SBI Loan Apply – Step-By-Step Guide
- Step 1: Login to YONO.
- Step 2: Click on TAP to APPLY on offer Banner.
- Step 3: Confirm personal details, enter current work details.
- Step 4: Select vehicle and Dealer of your choice and enter dealer quoted on road price of vehicle.
- Step 5: Review the details and accept terms and conditions.
- Enter OTP -> To complete the loan journey.