New Delhi: SBI customers alert, the State Bank of India (SBI) is upgrading its UPI platform to provide customers with a better experience while sending and receiving money, shopping, making online bill payments, recharges, etc on their smartphones. As a result, customers may face glitches for a few days on the ‘BHIM SBI Pay’ UPI app. The country’s largest public sector bank, SBI had earlier announced the upgrade on March 14 and requested its “esteemed” customers to bear with them. Also Read - WhatsApp Pay Rolled Out in India, Here's How You Can Use it to Send & Receive Money

For customers who are unaware, SBI uses the ‘BHIM SBI Pay’ app as its UPI platform for direct online payments and money transfer. Also Read - Paytm Payments Bank tops in the number of digital transactions reported in July

“We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we work towards improving our services to provide for an uninterrupted banking experience,” SBI tweeted with a statement. Also Read - Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we work towards improving our services to provide for an uninterrupted banking experience.#YONOLite #NetBanking #Banking #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/GgYxrhsidM — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 21, 2021



“As SBI is upgrading its UPI platform for a better customer experience, there may be intermittent issues on 21st March, 2021 while this exercise is in progress. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us. You may also use alternate digital channels like Yono, YonoLITE, ATM or Net Banking which are not impacted by this upgrade,” the SBI posted on Twitter.

SBI’s UPI services are expected to be restored within a day. Once the app is upgraded, customers can once again use it for effortless online payments.

SBI UPI: How to Transfer Money Using BHIM SBI Pay