Home

Business

SBI Opens YONO App For All, Non-SBI Account Holders Can Now Make UPI Payments

SBI Opens YONO App For All, Non-SBI Account Holders Can Now Make UPI Payments

Non-SBI account holders can easily onboard by downloading the app and clicking on the "New to SBI" option.

To use YONO Cash, simply login to the platform and generate a reference number and dynamic PIN. You can then use these to withdraw cash at any participating ATM or POS terminal.

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has expanded the reach of its digital banking app, YONO, by allowing any bank customer to use it for UPI payments. Previously, only SBI account holders could use the app’s UPI features. This means that you can now use YONO to make UPI payments even if you don’t have an SBI account.

Trending Now

The SBI YONO app is available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Non-SBI account holders can easily onboard by downloading the app and clicking on the “New to SBI” option, the bank said in June while disclosing its new plans of UPI in SBI Yono.

You may like to read

About SBI YONO App

YONO Cash is a feature on the YONO platform that allows account holders to withdraw money from ATMs and POS terminals without using a physical card. To use YONO Cash, simply login to the platform and generate a reference number and dynamic PIN. You can then use these to withdraw cash at any participating ATM or POS terminal.

About India’s UPI

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a system that allows you to link multiple bank accounts to a single mobile app. This allows you to seamlessly transfer funds between accounts, make payments to merchants, and schedule payments. UPI was launched in a pilot program with 21 banks in April 2016, and all participating banks began offering UPI-enabled apps on Google Play in August 2016. Recently, UPI got launched in the european country of France, as per NPCL.

Startup Branch To Cardless Withdrawal: SBI’s Recent Updates

Recently, the State Bank of India (SBI) also launched its first “state-of-the-art” dedicated branch for start-ups in the country. The SBI branch was launched by Chairman Dinesh Khara. SBI also introduced a new feature that allows its customers to withdraw money from any ATM without using a physical card. This was a groundbreaking move that makes it easier and more convenient for SBI customers to access their money.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES