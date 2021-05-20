New Delhi: SBI News – State Bank of India (SBI) internet services will remain unavailable for specific time period starting from Friday. The SBI services will be down on May 21, May 23, and May 24 i.e Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. SBI has said that it will undertake maintenance activities leading to unavailability of the online services. Also Read - India Witnesses Decline In Positive Cases For The Last 2 Weeks, Active Cases Below 50,000 in 19 States

Which SBI Services to Remain Unavailable?

State Bank Of India (SBI) UPI, INB, YONO, YONO Lite services will remain unavailable. Also Read - Share Market Today: Sensex Falls 338 Points, Nifty Down Below 15K

SBI online services such as UPI, INB, YONO, YONO Lite will not be available between 10.45 pm on May 21 and 01.15 am on May 22. Also Read - COVID-19: Authorised Vaccines Effective Against All Known Variants, Says WHO Europe Chief

Again the SBI online services will be down between 2.40 am on May 23 and 6.10 am on May 23.

“We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience,” SBI tweeted.

In an “Important Notice” SBI stated that “We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22.45 hrs on 21-May-2021 and 01.15 hrs on 22-May-2021 and between 02.40 am hrs and 06.10 hrs on 23-May-2021.”

“During this period, INB/YONO/YONO Lite/UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,” SBI stated.