Bank Customers Alert: The State Bank of India (SBI) in a tweet said it has waived off SMS charges on mobile fund transfers. With this latest update from the SBI, the customers can easily transact without any additional charges using USSD (unstructured supplementary service data) services.

"SMS charges now waived off on mobile fund transfers! Users can now conveniently transact without any additional charges… Just dial *99# and avail banking services absolutely free. Specially for feature phone users," SBI said in a statement.

Interestingly, the move from the bank is towards an effort to encourage fund/money transfers via mobile banking among marginal and poor people.

As per the updates from the SBI, the services that can be availed include sending money, requesting money, checking account balance, getting mini statement, and changing UPI PIN. “Users can now conveniently transact without any additional charges using USSD services,” the SBI added.

SMS charges now waived off on mobile fund transfers! Users can now conveniently transact without any additional charges.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #AmritMahotsav #FundTransfer pic.twitter.com/MRN1ysqjZU — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 17, 2022

For the unversed, the USSD is a technology platform through which information can be transmitted through a GSM network on a basic phone. The information is available on all `mobile phones with SMS facility.

Moreover, the users must note that the USSD mobile banking can be used for fund transfers, checking account balance, generating bank statement, among other uses.

The whole objective of the USSD service is to allow financial inclusion of economically weaker sections and the underbanked. Notably, the move from the SBI will benefit consumers with feature phones who comprise more than 65 per cent of India’s over 1 billion mobile phone users.