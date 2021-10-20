New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has asked its customers to protect their finance by refraining from clicking on unknown links and SMS. “Always say ‘YES’ to safe banking with SBI by remembering to check the URL before making the right click. Make it a habit to always refrain from clicking on unknown links,” SBI tweeted. Stay alert of scammers by following safe banking habits, the public sector lending major stated.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Files Defamation Cases Against YouTube Channels

SBI has warned its customers not click on unknown websites such as www.sbi-rewards.net, www.myaccount-2sbi.org, www.cashback-sbicards.it. However, customers can proceed to safe banking to websites such as www.onlinesbi.com, www.bank.sbi, www.sbiyono.sbi.

Please remember to check the URL before making the right clicks, SBI stated.

Always say ‘YES’ to safe banking with SBI by remembering to check the URL before making the right click. Make it a habit to always refrain from clicking on unknown links. #SBI #SafeBanking #StaySafe #OnlineBanking #StayVigilant #HumSabkaSBI #StaySafeWithSBI #BankSmartWithSBI pic.twitter.com/VXibg6ur5J — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 20, 2021

Apart from this, SBI has asked its customers to remain alert about fake sms from fraudsters.

“Dear customer your SBBI Bank Account **** will get get blocked due to KYC. Click on this link and get thank you gift card worth Rs 1000 instantly,” – If you get aforementioned sms, don’t click on the URL, SBI tweeted.

SBI has also asked its customers not to share One Time Passwords and entertain friend requests from unknowns. “Protect your financial wickets from scammers. Do not click on unknown links. Never share OTP. Block friend requests from strangers,” SBI stated.