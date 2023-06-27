Home

SBI WhatsApp Banking Service: Here’s How To Register, Check Account Balance On Phone

If you have an account in SBI and want to use the SBI WhatsApp banking feature, then you have to register your SBI account for the WhatsApp service and give your consent through an SMS first.

SBI customers can also get the information without logging into the Yono App or going to the ATM for the mini statement.

SBI WhatsApp Banking Service: State Bank of India (SBI) has launched WhatsApp banking service for its customers and the SBI WhatsApp banking services can be used to check the account balance and mini-statement. Apart from this, bank customers can also get the information without logging into the Yono App or going to the ATM for the mini statement.

SBI WhatsApp Banking Service: Here’s How to Register

If you want to register your bank account with the SBI WhatsApp banking service, you need to send an SMS WAREG A/C No (9172089XXXX) from your registered mobile number. After your registration is complete, you can use SBI’s WhatsApp banking service.

SBI WhatsApp Banking: List of Services Offered

Check Account Balance: You can check account balance with SBI WhatsApp Banking service.

Mini Statement: Tith SBI WhatsApp banking services, you can check the mini statement just on one click.

Pension Slip: Retired employees can check their pension slips with WhatsApp banking registration.

