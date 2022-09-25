SBI WhatsApp Banking Services Latest Update: In an effort to make banking more convenient for its customers, the State Bank of India (SBI) has recently launched WhatsApp Banking services. The country’s largest lender, the SBI has launched a new customer-friendly initiative in which it will allow SBI customers to access most of its banking services via the messaging app WhatsApp, eliminating the need for customers to wait in long lines for minor bank-related tasks. You can use the WhatsApp banking services of SBI to know the following information:Also Read - Planning to Travel Abroad? Check Step-by-Step Guide to Apply For Passport Online at Passport Seva Portal

Account Balance Mini Statement(Last 5 Transactions)

Earlier SBI took to Twitter, “Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your Account Balance and view Mini Statement on the go. #WhatsAppBanking #SBI #WhatsApp #AmritMahotsav #BhimSBIPay.” Also Read - Want to Change Photo in Passport? Here's Step-By-Step Guide

Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your Account Balance and view Mini Statement on the go. #WhatsAppBanking #SBI #WhatsApp #AmritMahotsav #BhimSBIPay pic.twitter.com/3aXYg1m3l9 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 29, 2022

Also Read - WhatsApp UPI Payment: Want to Send Money To Your Colleagues? Check These Steps

SBI also stated that account holders can now access this information via WhatsApp instead of logging into the YONO app or going to an ATM for a mini statement. So, if you have an SBI account and want to use the new SBI WhatsApp Banking service, you must first register your SBI account for WhatsApp service and provide consent via SMS.

Step by Step Guide to Register For SBI WhatsApp Service

First, you need to register your account and for this, you need to provide your consent first to get SBI banking services on WhatsApp with the number provided by the bank. The unregistered customer will receive the following message: You are not registered for SBI WhatsApp Banking services. To register and provide your consent for using these services, kindly send the following SMS WAREG A/c No to 917208933148 from your Registered Mobile No with the Bank.

Here is a step-by-step guide to register a bank account with SBI Whatsapp Banking Service.