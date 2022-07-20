SBI WhatsApp Banking Services Latest Update: Here comes a big update for the bank customers of SBI who want to access their accounts through WhatsApp. The State Bank of India on Wednesday launched its WhatsApp Banking services in a move to make the banking easier for its customers. Taking to Twitter, the SBI said the customers can now avail certain banking services from the lender using WhatsApp, which may come in handy for many as they will not have to download it or go to the ATM anymore.Also Read - ITR Filing 2022: Taxpayers Can File Income Tax Return Through SBI's YONO App | Check Step-by-step Guide

The move from the SBI comes days after SBI chairman Dinesh Khara had stated the plans of the bank going the WhatsApp way. “Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your Account Balance and view Mini Statement on the go,” the SBI said in a tweet. Also Read - SBI Hikes Lending Rates From Today, Loan EMIs To Go Up. Check Latest Interest Rates

Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your Account Balance and view Mini Statement on the go.#WhatsAppBanking #SBI #WhatsApp #AmritMahotsav #BhimSBIPay pic.twitter.com/5lVlK68GoP — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 19, 2022

Also Read - PNB Introduces 'Pre-Approved Personal Loan In 4 Clicks And Single OTP' | Deets Inside

How to activate SBI WhatsApp Banking services

The bank customers must know that SBI WhatsApp Banking services will be available to them when they send a message saying ‘Hi’ on the number +919022690226, the bank said in the tweet. Earlier this month, Dinesh Khara had announced that SBI would launch its WhatsApp Banking services for customers soon but did not provide any details on what services will be available.

How To Avail SBI WhatsApp Banking Services: Step-by-step Guide Here

First you need to register your account and for this, you need to provide your consent first to get SBI banking services on WhatsApp with the number provided by the bank.

The unregistered customer will receive the following message: You are not registered for SBI WhatsApp Banking services. To register and provide your consent for using these services, kindly send the following SMS WAREG A/c No to 917208933148 from your Registered Mobile No with the Bank. You can view the detailed T&C for these services on bank.sbi

After you have registered, type ‘Hi’ SBI on the number +919022690226 or reply to the message you have received on WhatsApp saying “Dear Customer, You are successfully registered for SBI WhatsApp Banking services.”

After you have sent your message, you will receive a reply from the SBI.

Then you need to choose from options 1 or 2 to check your account balance or get a mini statement of your last five transactions. You can also choose Option 3 if you want to de-register from SBI WhatsApp Banking.

After this, your account balance or mini statement will be displayed as per your choice. You can also type in your query if you have any.

Apart from this, the State Bank of India also offers WhatsApp-based services to its credit card holders through the platform ‘SBI Card WhatsApp connect’. Moreover, you can get account summary, reward points, outstanding balance, make card payments.