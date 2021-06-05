New Delhi: The ongoing Covid Pandemic has changed our lives. Similarly, the Coronavirus has created lot trouble for bank customers. It has become difficult for customers to visit banks, and ATMs frequently even if there is a requirement for cash. State Bank of India (SBI) has taken some customer-friendly measures during the prevalent Pandemic. Also Read - Will Local Train Services Resume For General Public After June 7? BIG Update Every Mumbaikar Should Know

One such customer-friendly measures is that SBI has changed the cash withdrawal limit for its customers. "To support our customers in this pandemic, SBI has increased the non-home cash withdrawal limits through cheque and withdrawal form," State Bank of India has tweeted.

SBI Withdrawal limit per day

SBI has revised "limit for cash withdrawal at non-home branches for P segment customers."

Now, SBI customers can withdraw Rs 25,000 cash per day for self using “withdrawal form” and accompanied by “savings bank passbook” at “non-home” branches.

SBI customers can withdraw Rs 1 lakh per day for self using cheque at “non-home” branches.

SBI has also increased cash withdrawal by third party only using cheque up to Rs 50,000.

SBI customers must note that the revised ceilings are valid up to September 30, 2021. However, no cash payments to third parties by withdrawal forms will be allowed. The Know Your Customer (KYC) of the third party must be submitted.