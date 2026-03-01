SBI YONO app to be blocked if you don’t update your Aadhaar? Here’s Complete Truth

Home

New Delhi: Social media is filled with misinformation. One such post suggests that the State Bank of India(SBI) is claiming that users must download and install an APK file to update their Aadhaar. The post further claims that if Aadhaar is not updated, the SBI YONO app will be blocked. Meanwhile, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check Unit has labeled the speculation about SBI YONO circulating on social media as “fake information” and has confirmed that the bank does not ask for such information.

The viral post falsely claims that the SBI YONO app will be blocked if a user doesn’t update his/her Aadhaar. The PIB Fact Check has debunked the post.

Is it true that your SBI YONO app will be blocked if you don’t update your Aadhaar❓ A message circulating on social media in the name of SBI claims that users must download and install an APK file to update their Aadhaar. It further claims that if Aadhaar is not updated, the… pic.twitter.com/t3DK62h7PJ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 1, 2026

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on March 1 debunked claims circulating on social media that the SBI YONO app will be blocked if an individual doesn’t update his/her Aadhaar. PIB also attached a graphic of the viral message with a red “FAKE” stamp to prevent the spread of disinformation.

Taking to X, PIB Fact Check stated,” Is it true that your SBI YONO app will be blocked if you don’t update your Aadhaar A message circulating on social media in the name of SBI claims that users must download and install an APK file to update their Aadhaar. It further claims that if Aadhaar is not updated, the SBI YONO app will be blocked. #PIBFactCheck This claim is FAKE. Do not download any APKs or share personal, banking, or Aadhaar details. @TheOfficialSBI does not ask for such information. https://x.com/TheOfficialSBI/status/1978755295599042938?s=20 Report suspicious messages to report.phishing@sbi.co.in for necessary action.”

It is to be noted that people should not fall for misinformation and always verify news from official sources.

