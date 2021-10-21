SBI YONO ITR Filing: We have some good news for State Bank of India (SBI) customers. The country’s top lender has said that while filing Income Tax Return (ITR), they can save more by availing of an 80D deduction without paying the health insurance premiums of the parents. “Now save more! Avail 80D Deduction without paying Health Insurance premium for your parents. Simply log in to YONO & file your ITR with Tax2win for FREE,” the SBI said in a tweet.Also Read - Income Tax Return Last Date: File ITR For Free Before October 31; Details Here

For the unversed, Section 80D of the Income Act provides an increased deduction of Rs 50,000 in case any of the parents of the assessee are senior citizens. An individual resident in India of the age of 60 years or more at any time during the relevant previous year is treated as a senior citizen. Also Read - Post Office Small Saving Scheme: Just Invest Rs 500 Monthly, Get Tax Benefits And Earn 7.1% Annual Interest | Check Details

Now save more! Avail 80D Deduction without paying Health Insurance premium for your parents. Simply log in to YONO & file your ITR with Tax2win for FREE. Download now: https://t.co/BwaxSb3HYQ#YONO #Tax2Win #ITR #Offer pic.twitter.com/H5YuwPBDLP — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 19, 2021

SBI customers who want to file ITR through the YONO app must note that they must have certain documents while doing so. Here’s a list of those:

PAN card

Aadhaar card

Tax deduction details

Interest income certificates

Investment proofs for tax saving

SBI customers can follow these steps to file their ITR through the SBI YONO app:

Log in to SBI YONO app. Select the option ‘Shops and Orders’ Now, select ‘ Tax and Investment’ Then select ‘Tax2Win’ File ITR and save.

The Income Tax Department has urged all taxpayers to view their Form 26AS through the e-filing portal to verify the accuracy of the TDS and Tax Payments and avail of pre-filing of ITRs. It has also asked all taxpayers who are yet to file their Income Tax returns for AY 2021-22, to file their returns at the earliest.