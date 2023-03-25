How to Reset SBI YONO Username, Password. Step-by-step Guide Here

Home

SBI’s YONO app offers services like net banking, opening fixed deposits, viewing transaction history, booking flights, trains, buses and taxis, online shopping and paying medical bills.

SBI YONO Username, Password Reset: SBI’s YONO (You Only Need One) is an integrated digital banking platform that is offered to SBI bank customers to avail of various banking services. SBI’s YONO app offers services like net banking, opening fixed deposits, viewing transaction history, booking flights, trains, buses and taxis, online shopping and paying medical bills. Interestingly, this app is available for both Android and iOS users.

To avail of these SBI YONO services on smartphones, the bank customers need to log in to the YONO app/portal with online SBI login credentials or account details including ATM Card.

However, to use the YONO app on mobile phone, users need set a 6-digit MPIN for faster login process. Both password and MPIN give the privacy and security of the YONO app to customers. However, users, may times tend to forget their username or password to login. If you have forgotten your SBI YONO username, password or MPIN, here’s how you can reset it.

How To Reset SBI YONO Username

First you need visit onlinesbi.com to open State Bank of India’s official website.

Then select login.

In account details section, click on the “Forgot username/login password” .

Then you need to click on “forgot my username,”.

After this, you will have to click on next on the pop window.

Here, you have to fill in the required fields including CIF number, country, registered mobile number, and captcha code.

Then click on “Submit” button.

Now enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and click on Confirm.

How To Reset SBI YONO Password

First log in to onlinesbi.com

Then click on Forgot login password'”.

Select “Forgot my Login Password,” from the drop-down menu

Now click on “next” on the pop window.

Fill in the required fields including your username, account number, country, registered mobile number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Enter OTP you received on your registered mobile number.

Reset your password and hit the “Submit” button.

