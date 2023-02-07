Home

SBI’s Exposure To Adani Group ‘Well-Manageable’: CredSights

Even since the Hindenburg Research report was published accusing the Adani Group of improper use of offshore tax haves and stock manipulation, investors have been worried about various banks' exposure to the group.

New Delhi: CredSights, a unit of Fitch Ratings has observed that the State Bank of India’s (SBI) exposure to Adani Group is “well-manageable” considering its strong buffer of provision reserves.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, chairman of SBI said on Friday that the lender’s total exposure to the conglomerate was 0.9 per cent of its total loan book. According to CredSights, the country’s largest lender has a provision reserves buffer of around 338 billion rupees ($4.08 billion), or around 1 per cent of net loans.

CredSights also added that SBI has the capacity to generate pre-provisioning operating profit, or income before taking into account future bad debt provisions. Apart from that, CredSights observed that most of the SBI’s exposure to the Adani Group was secured by completed and cash-generating assets while the rest of the exposure was to on-schedule, under-construction projects.

Even as SBI chairman said Adani Group’s exposure did not pose any concern for the bank, he also said that he did not see any challenges to the conglomerate’s ability to service its debt obligations.

Adani Group has rejected Hindeburg’s allegations and denied wrongdoing in detailed rebuttals. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also allayed investors’ concerns saying that the Indian banking system remains resilient and stable.

CredSights said that although SBI has some non-funded exposure, it comprises letters of credit and bank guarantees that do not relate to equity raising or acquisition activities.

CreditSights maintains a “market perform” recommendation on SBI.

