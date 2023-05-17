Home

SCAM ALERT: Got Message Saying SBI Account Is Locked? Don’t Click On Link Provided Or Give Your Personal Details

If you click on such a link, there is a high chance that the scammer will get information enough to access your account remotely.

New Delhi: In the recent days, several users have reportedly received messages claiming their State Bank of India (SBI) account has been temporarily locked due to suspicious activity. A link will also be attached to the message which asks you to open it and follow the instructions.

However, the official government fact-checker, PIB Fact Check has warned customers to not fall for this “fake message”.

“A fake message impersonating SBI claims that the recipient’s account has been temporarily locked due to suspicious activity. Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your banking details. Report such messages immediately on report.phishing@sbi.co.in,” tweeted PIB Fact Check.

What Happens When You Click Such A Link

Hackers may get access to your personal information using some malware in the link. You’re at a risk of losing out all your money in your bank account and your personal data. If you click on such a link, there is a high chance that the scammer will get information enough to access your account remotely.

How To Stay Safe From Being Scammed?

All the banks including the State Bank of India have repeatedly said that none of their officials would call/send e-mail or SMS asking to share personal or banking details or OTPs.

If you receive such a message on your phone, you should immediately contact the concerned bank. In case of SBI, you can report such messages on report.phishing@sbi.co.in

SBI has mentioned on its website that customers should never disclose via text message any personal information, including account numbers, passwords, or any combination of sensitive information that could be used fraudulently.

All the banks have urged customers to be cautious and show restraint if they receive a text message/call expressing an urgent need to update their information, activate an account, or verify their identity by calling a phone number or submitting information on a website.

These messages may be part of a phishing scam conducted by fraudsters to capture your confidential account information and commit fraud.

SBI has mentioned that they never send email/SMS or make phone calls for getting customer identification.

