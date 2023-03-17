Home

SEBI Brings In New Rule To Increase Transparency Of FPIs | DETAILS

As per the new regulation, FPIs should inform the market watchdog "as soon as possible but not later than seven working days" of any material change in their control, ownership, and structure.

New Delhi: The Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI), in an attempt to increase transparency, has asked foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) operating in India to follow stricter timelines to inform custodians of any material change in their control, ownership, and structure.

“In case of any direct or indirect change in structure or common ownership or control of the foreign portfolio investor or investor group, it shall, as soon as possible but not later than seven working days, bring the same to the notice of its designated depository participant,” stated the SEBI notification.

This means, any material change in structure, common ownership, or control of the FPIs or investor group, should be brought to the notice of the market watchdog not later than seven working days.

Earlier, SEBI had asked Designated Depository Participants (DDPs) for information on the end or ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs) of the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). The market regulator’s aim is to curb the use of related-party transactions by companies to purchase its own shares, sidestepping minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms.

The FPIs in tax havens especially might have multiple layers of ownership. They are now required to inform SEBI as well as DDP if there is any material change in structure, ownership or control in seven days.

As per rules and regulations governing foreign institutional investors and the PMLA rules, FPIs have to maintain and disclose the record of beneficial owners at regular intervals. Earlier, FPIs and custodians took up to six months to furnish information of this kind as the timelines were not strictly prescribed.

SEBI’s aim to know who the ultimate beneficial owner is. Beneficial owners are the natural persons who ultimately “own” or “control” an FPI.

As per the new regulation, FPIs will have to inform the DDPs within seven working days the details about beneficial owner if the stake rises to 10 per cent. The threshold of beneficial owner was lowered from 25 per cent to 10 per cent for funds structured as companies. For foreign funds instituted as trusts, it was brought down to 15 per cent.

