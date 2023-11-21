Home

Business

SEBI Chairperson Unveils Investor Risk Reduction Access Platform; Here’s How It Will Work

SEBI Chairperson Unveils Investor Risk Reduction Access Platform; Here’s How It Will Work

The IRRA platform underscores the ongoing efforts of regulators to safeguard investors' interests and foster a resilient financial ecosystem.

Mumbai: In an effort to strengthen investor protection, Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has introduced the Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) platform at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Likening IRRA to a safety net for a trapeze artist, SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch emphasized its significance at the platform’s launch. She acknowledged that no system is foolproof and that IRRA serves as a crucial safeguard against unforeseen disruptions. This platform underscores the ongoing efforts of regulators to safeguard investors’ interests and foster a resilient financial ecosystem.

Trending Now

IRRA Platform: Details Of Working

The IRRA platform is one such initiative conceptualised and implemented by Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) under the guidance of SEBI to reduce risks faced by investors in the eventuality of technical glitches at the trading member end at both the primary site and the disaster recovery site.

You may like to read

MIIs soft-launched the IRRA platform with effect from October 3, 2023, and officially launched the IRRA platform on Monday for the benefit of investors at large. The platform is available to trading members who support Internet-based trading and security trading through wireless technology for their investors.

IRRA, however, would not be available for algo trading or institutional clients.

How Can Members Invoke IRRA?

IRRA can be invoked by trading members when they are faced with a technical glitch at their end, impacting their ability to service clients across exchanges from both the primary site and the disaster recovery site, where relevant.

On invocation, after basic checks, the platform downloads the trades of the trading member from all the trading venues and sends SMS or email to investors using internet trading or wireless technology, along with a link to access IRRA. Investors using this link can review the status of their investment, orders, etc., and place orders for squaring off or closing positions.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.