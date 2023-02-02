Home

SEBI Examining Hindenburg’s Allegations, $86 Billion Rout In Adani Shares

New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Bureau of India (SEBI) is examining a rout in the shares of billionaire Gautam Adani’s companies, Reuters reported quoting a source with direct knowledge. The report added that the Indian market watchdog is also looking into several of the allegations made by Hindenburg Research, and into any potential irregularities in a key share sale by the flagship Adani Enterprises.

In a surprise move, late Wednesday evening, Adani Enterprises called off its Rs 200,000 crore follow on public offer (FPO) saying it would not be “morally correct” in the current market situation. Even though Adani Enterprises’ FPO sailed through successfully, Adani Enterprises shares dipped 26.70 per cent on the NSE yesterday.

After yesterday’s rout, Adani Group’s losses following the publication of Hindenburg Research report ballooned on Wednesday to $86 billion.

Hindenburg made several allegations against Adani Group last week which included using offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. It also raised concerns about high debt and the valuations of the seven listed Adani companies. Adani Group has denied the allegations, saying the short-seller’s narrative of stock manipulation has “no basis” and stems from an ignorance of Indian law. It added that it has always made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

The success of Adani Enterprises FPO is seen by many as a stamp of investor confidence in Gautam Adani and Adani Group at a time of crisis. However, the Indian business tycoon who was the world’s third richest person for a long time, slipped to 15th position on Wednesday, as per Forbes Real Time Billionaires List.