Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has further extended timelines for regulatory compliances by issuers of municipal debt securities in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - SEBI's FY19 Income Grows 12.7% to Rs 963 Crore

The regulator extended the relaxations in terms of submission of investor grievance report, financial results and accounts maintained by issuers under the SEBI norms. Now the deadline for making these submissions has been extended till July 31. In March, the SEBI had extended the deadline till June 30. Also Read - SEBI Allows Listing of Mutual Fund Schemes in Process of Winding up

The circular would be implemented with immediate effect. The SEBI advised the exchanges to bring the provisions of this circular to the notice of all listed entities that have issued municipal debt securities and also disseminate it on their websites. Also Read - SEBI Relaxes 25% Minimum Public Shareholding Norms Till August

The securities market regulator has provided several relaxations to companies and market participants due to the inconveniences emerged out of the pandemic.

Last week, it extended the deadline for regulatory filing and compliances for investment vehicles – REITs and InvITs — for the period ended March 31, 2020 by another month over and above the extension given in March.