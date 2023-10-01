Home

SEBI Extends Last Date For Listed Entities To Verify Market Rumors; Check New Date Here

SEBI has decided to extend the effective date of implementation for top 100 listed entities by market capitalization, to February 1, 2024, and for the top 250 listed entities by market capitalization, to August 1, 2024.

Mumbai: Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the timeline for verification of market rumours by listed entities. Under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the top 100 listed entities by market capitalization were with effect from October 1, 2023and top 250 listed entities by market capitalization with effect from April 1, 2024, were to mandatorily verify and confirm, deny or clarify market rumours.

Now, SEBI has decided to extend the effective date of implementation for top 100 listed entities by market capitalization, to February 1, 2024, and for the top 250 listed entities by market capitalization, to August 1, 2024.

Reson Behind SEBI’s Extension

Some companies and industry groups have asked SEBI to simplify its definition of a market rumor and to clarify which media outlets, platforms, and social media posts require verification. As a result, SEBI has given top 100 companies more time to comply with the new norms, as per a report in Zee Business.

For example, companies and industry groups are seeking clarification on whether details such as the capacity and investment required for expansions, or the cost, parties involved, and status of merger talks should be verified, the report also said.

