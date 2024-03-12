Home

SEBI Flags Froth In Small Cap, Mid Cap stocks; Also Announces T+0 Settlement By March 28

SEBI said an optional T+0 settlement will be introduced from the end of March, providing an opportunity for investors to settle their stock market trades on the same day.

SEBI

Amid rising concerns about stretched valuations over small-cap stocks, markets regulator, SEBI on 11th March said that it is open to revise the rules for mutual funds investing in this segment.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has advised mutual fund trustees to look at whether lump sum investments into the small- and mid-cap funds are appropriate. It is not appropriate to allow the froth to keep building, said SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on 11th March, reported News18.

SEBI also said that it has received feedback that some entities may be misusing provisions of small and medium enterprises’ listings and the regulator is collecting evidence on concerns of price manipulation in the segment.

SEBI On Small Cap & Mid Cap Investment

Data from an industry body showed that small-caps led inflows in equity mutual fund in February, As concerns were raised over elevated inflows into the segments, the SEBI had advised the mutual funds to disclose stress test results of small- and mid-cap funds from March 15, These results help to assess the time taken to exit positions during the times of stress.

Earlier also Sebi asked money markets to protect investors from the froth building up in small and mid cap stocks after the large inflows of funds investment in these segments.

History Of Small Cap & Medium Cap Stocks

Investment in Small cap And Medium Cap stocks saw a surge in the Indian shares market in the last year, accounting for nearly 40 percent of net equity inflows of $19.5 billion in 2023.

The Nifty small-cap 100 and mid-cap 100 rose by 58% and 54%, respectively, outperforming the 23% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

After March 6, first time small cap stocks went down by 1.7 percent on 11th March.

In another announcement, the markets regulator said an optional T+0 settlement will be introduced from the end of March, providing an opportunity for investors to settle their stock market trades on the same day.

The move is aimed at ensuring markets do not lose competitiveness to any ‘grey’ market, Madhabi Puri Buch said.

What Is T+0 Settlement?

Currently, the Indian stock market operates on a T+1 settlement cycle for all scripts.T+0 means all settlements will happen on the same day. Instant settlement will help the traders to settle trades immediately. Earlier, SEBI chairperson had given hints about this decision. Wherein she had said that SEBI wants the T+0 settlement norm to be in place from March-end 2024 and T plus instantaneous settlement 12 months from thereon.

In Phase 1,

An optional T+0 cycle can be implemented for trades taken till 1:30 pm.

Then the settlement of funds and securities is to be completed by 4:30 pm.

In Phase 2,

It will be an optional instant trade-to-trade settlement for both funds and securities, which will be done till 3:30 pm.

After this kind of settlement is implemented, Phase 1 of optional T+0 will be discontinued.

