Home

Business

SEBI Reduces IPO Listing Time From 6 Days To 3 Days: Know How Will You Be Benefitted

SEBI Reduces IPO Listing Time From 6 Days To 3 Days: Know How Will You Be Benefitted

SEBI has said that the revised timeline of T+3 days instead of T+6 days will be made applicable in two phases -- voluntary phase and mandatory phase. Check below for more details.

SEBI Reduces IPO Listing Time From 6 Days To 3 Days: Know How Will You Be Benefitted

New Delhi: The Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has approved a proposal to reduce the time period for listing shares of initial public offerings (IPOs) to three days instead of the current six, from the date of closure of the issue (T day).

Revised Timeline In Two Phases

SEBI has said that the revised timeline of T+3 days instead of T+6 days will be made applicable in two phases — Voluntary phases for all public offerings on or after 1 September 2023, and mandatory for public issues opening on or after 1 December 2023.

You may like to read

Benefits Of This Change

SEBI’s move is in line with its own recommendations in its May discussion paper. This reduction in listing time will benefit both issuer and the investor.

The capital market regulator, in the recent years, has undertaken several measures to simplify the IPO ecosystem and streamline activities involved in the process of filing draft papers for a public issue to the listing of shares.

“The decision to reduce the timeline for listing follows extensive consultation with all stakeholders, including anchor investors, registrar and transfer Agents, broker-distributors, banks, etc. Extensive stress testing has been done to confirm that the transition to T+3 would be smooth,” SEBI said.

This reduction in listing timeline is expected to benefit stakeholders as issuers would receive their funds and allottees would receive their securities in a shorter time period.

Apart from the that, the move also ensures that subscribers who were not allotted shares would receive their money back quickly.

“Resources of all stakeholders like stock exchanges, banks, depositories, brokers in public issue process will be deployed for a shorter time period,” SEBI added.

Other Key Decisions During SEBI Meet:

The board of SEBI has approved introduction of provisions related to listing of non-convertible debt securities and voluntary delisting of NCDs.

Further, the capital markets regulator agreed to enabling direct participation of clients in the limited purpose clearing corporation (LPCC).

For InvITs and REITs, Sebi cleared proposals to introduce a provision for board nomination rights to unitholders of InvITs and REITs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.