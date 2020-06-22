Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has reported a 12.7 per cent growth in its total income for the financial year 2018-19 at Rs 963.59 crore. During FY 2017-18, the regulator’s total income stood at Rs 854.78 crore. Also Read - SEBI Allows Listing of Mutual Fund Schemes in Process of Winding up

According to its annual accounts for FY 2018-19, SEBI earned Rs 750.14 crore through fees or subscriptions during the year and Rs 180.66 crore was income from investments. It earned Rs 15.35 crore as interest and Rs 17.44 crore as other income.

Its expenditure during the period under review stood at Rs 492.34 crore, up nearly 19 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

SEBI was established on April 12, 1992 after the Indian stock market was hit by the Harshad Mehta scam. Its basic functions are protection of the interests of investors in securities along with promotion and regulation of the securities market and related matters.