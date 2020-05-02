New Delhi: A day after the nationwide lockdown has been extended for two more weeks starting from May 4, with several relaxations at comparatively lesser risk zones, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meetings with key ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and officials of economic ministries to firm up the second stimulus package for sectors impacted by lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, sources said. Also Read - Coronavirus: As India Enters Lockdown 3.0, Ban on Flight Operations to Continue

There will be more follow-up meetings with ministers of key economic ministries such as Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), sources said.

While the first package was aimed at mitigating the hardships of the poor, the second package might have something for small and medium enterprises and India Inc. The Centre had announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus package comprising free foodgrains and cooking gas to poor and cash to poor women and elderly.

The finance ministry, which deferred the release of monthly GST collection numbers on Friday, is also scheduled to make a detailed presentation to the prime minister later in the day on the state of the economy and several initiatives that it plans to undertake to stimulate Indian economy.

The prime minister already had meetings with different ministries including civil aviation, labour and power on Friday. He had detailed deliberation with commerce and MSME ministries among others on Thursday with focus on attracting both domestic and overseas investment and revival of small businesses in the country so that the recovery process is hastened.

During these meetings both the home minister and the finance minister were present.

The government had first imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown beginning March 25 and later extended it till May 3. The lockdown shut businesses, stopped air and rail travel and restricted movement of people and goods. While agricultural and industrial works are limping back to normalcy, owing to the embargo on inter-state transport, economic activities will continue to receive a hit in the third phase.