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Second Vande Bharat Sleeper train will run on this route; Fares and other details inside

Second Vande Bharat Sleeper train will run on this route; Fares and other details inside

Meticulous attention has been paid to minute details and amenities, such as mobile charging points and reading lights.

With this new version, major cities across Western and Southern India will now be interconnected.

New Delhi: The Bengaluru-Pune Vande Bharat Sleeper train is set to commence operations very soon. Capable of reaching speeds of up to 130 km/h, this train will feature a range of coaches, from AC-class to sleeper coaches. Let’s take a detailed look at the Bengaluru-Pune Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

Which Routes Will the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Cover?

The Bengaluru-Pune Vande Bharat Sleeper train will commence its journey from Mumbai and reach Bengaluru via Pune, Solapur, and Wadi. Additionally, to further enhance connectivity, Indian Railways is also considering routes such as Hubballi or Kalaburagi.

Speed of 130 km/h

To ensure an exceptional travel experience on the Pune-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train, routes such as Daund-Wadi and Wadi-Guntakal are being upgraded. This will enable the train to run at a speed of 130 km/h on these sections. Furthermore, meticulous attention has been paid to minute details and amenities, such as mobile charging points and reading lights.

Country’s Second Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

The Bengaluru-Pune Vande Bharat train will be the country’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper train. It is worth noting that the first sleeper train was launched on January 17 on the Howrah-Kamakhya route. With this new version, major cities across Western and Southern India will now be interconnected.

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Vande Bharat Sleeper: First AC Fares

The fares for the Pune-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train have been determined based on different travel categories. The fares for this train are expected to be approximately Rs 2,500 for AC 3-tier, between Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,200 for AC 2-tier, and between Rs 3,600 and Rs 3,900 for First AC.

No Sudden Hikes in Ticket Prices

The greatest relief for passengers is that the cost of meals will be included in the ticket price itself. Additionally, the Railways will not implement a ‘Dynamic Fare’ system on this train, thereby ensuring that there are no sudden or unpredictable hikes in ticket prices.

Equipped with Kavach and CCTV

From a safety perspective, the Bengaluru-Pune Vande Bharat Sleeper train is truly exceptional. It will be fully equipped with CCTV cameras and India’s indigenous anti-collision technology, Kavach.

Number of Coaches and Passenger Capacity

The Mumbai-Pune Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to comprise approximately 16 to 20 coaches. According to reports, it will be capable of accommodating around 820 passengers at a time. Furthermore, these coaches feature automatic doors, vacuum toilets, sensor-based water taps, and comfortable berths.

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