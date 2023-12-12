Home

Business

Noida Metro: No More Long Walks At Interchange! Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension Plan Revised For Better Connectivity; Here’s All Details

Noida Metro: No More Long Walks At Interchange! Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension Plan Revised For Better Connectivity; Here’s All Details

If you are also one of the commuters who face issues while interchanging from Sector 51 to Sector 52, please note that, recognizing commuter woes, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is proposing a key adjustment to the Aqua Line extension towards Knowledge Park-V.

Image for representational purposes only

Noida: Here comes a good news for commuters who face inconveniences while moving from Delhi Metro to Noida Metro at Sector 52. The authorities have planned something for you. Yes! If you are also one of the commuters who face issues while interchanging from Sector 51 to Sector 52, please note that, recognizing commuter woes, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is proposing a key adjustment to the Aqua Line extension towards Knowledge Park-V.

Trending Now

The slight shift aims to address connectivity concerns by creating a seamless interchange point for passengers traveling between Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Greater Noida West. The NMRC MD emphasized that this change is essential to ensuring long-term user satisfaction and positive ridership growth.

You may like to read

Noida Metro Aqua Line and Delhi Metro Blue Line: Current Interchange Situation

The current interchange between the Noida Metro Aqua Line and Delhi Metro Blue Line at Noida’s sector 51 and 52 stations is riddled with inconveniences. Commuters face a long walk of 430 meters, separate ticketing processes, and multiple security checks, discouraging ridership. While a foot overbridge (FoB) is planned, it fails to address the fundamental issue of distance. Even with the addition of travelers, covering such a significant distance will remain a deterrent, ultimately undermining the objective of seamless connectivity.

“Although Foot Over Bridge connection (FoB) has been planned to connect sector-51 and sector-52 station, it is not going to resolve commuters’ problem permanently owing to the 430 metre distance between the two stations. Travelling a distance of 430 metre between the two stations will always be deterrent to encourage commuters to use this FoB connection even after the provision of travellators,” NMRC Managing Director Lokesh M was quoted saying in a report by Financial Express.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.