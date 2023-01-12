Home

Secunderabad To Visakhapatnam New Vande Bharat Express Train To Begin On January 15 | Check Timing, Route And Other Details

South India will get its second Vande Bharat Express Train that will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15.

Vande Bharat: Second Vande Bharat express train in South India is all set to hit the tracks on January 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off a Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. The eighth Vande Bharat train in the country will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in approximately eight hours.

Vande Bharat Route, Other Details

The semi-high speed train is said to cover a stretch of 620 km in about 8 hours. The intermediate stops envisaged for the train include Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry, according to an official release.

Indian Railways is yet to announce the train numbers and timings of the Secunderabad Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express train. The ticket price of the Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express has also not been announced yet.

In what is said to be a Sankranti gift, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the prestigious Vande Bharat train from Secunderabad Railway Station on 15th January at 10.00 AM as a gift to the Telugu people on the occasion of Sankranti,” Kishan Reddy said in a release on Wednesday night.

All About India’s Fastest Trains: Vande Bharat Express

India launched its first semi high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express, in 2019. The train, developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, has an intelligent braking system, enabling better acceleration and deceleration.

All the coaches are equipped with automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard Wi-Fi and comfortable seats. The executive class has rotating chairs.

7 Vande Bharat Express Already Running In India

Vande Bharat trains currently travel on seven routes linking:

Delhi to Varanasi (UP)

Ambala/Una (Himachal Pradesh), and Katra (Jammu and Kashmir).

Chennai-Mysuru

Mumbai-Gandhinagar

Bilaspur-Nagpur

Howrah-Jalpaiguri