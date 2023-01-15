Home

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express Train To Be Flagged Off Today | Check Timing, Route, Ticket Price

PM Modi will flag off the eight Vande Bharat Express Train from Secunderabad To Visakhapatnam today via video conferencing.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the eight Vande Bharat Express Train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on the auspicious occasion of Pongal. He will be launching the train via video conferencing on January 15. Now South India will get its second semi-high speed Vande Bharat after Chennai.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would be physically present at the Secunderabad railway station during the inauguration.

Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Route, Timing, Ticket

While the train will be launched on January 15, Sunday, it will begin its official services from January 16 (Monday).

South’s second Vande Bharat (20833) will start at 05.45 AM and would reach Secunderabad at 2.15 PM. The Secunderabad Visakhapatnam train (20834) will start from Secunderabad at 3 PM and would reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 PM.

According to IRCTC, the fare for AC chair car is 1720 and Executive Chair Car is 3170 while for AC chair car is 1,665 and for Executive Chair Car is 3,120. Route: In between, the train will stop at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal in both the directions, a South Central Railway (SCR) release said.

In between, the train will stop at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal in both the directions, a South Central Railway (SCR) release said. The train comprises 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car Coaches with the capacity of 1,128 passengers. It will provide the fastest travelling facility between these two stations and has exclusive reserved sitting accommodation.

All About India’s Fastest Trains: Vande Bharat Express

India launched its first semi high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express, in 2019. The train, developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, has an intelligent braking system, enabling better acceleration and deceleration.

The train is manufactured with indigenous technology, equipped with modern features and enhanced comfort. The train has automatic sliding doors, provided with reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in executive class. All the coaches are equipped with automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard Wi-Fi and comfortable seats. The executive class has rotating chairs.

7 Vande Bharat Express Already Running In India

Vande Bharat trains currently travel on seven routes linking:

Delhi to Varanasi (UP)

Ambala/Una (Himachal Pradesh), and Katra (Jammu and Kashmir).

Chennai-Mysuru

Mumbai-Gandhinagar

Bilaspur-Nagpur

Howrah-Jalpaiguri