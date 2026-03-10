Home

Meet Sendil Palani, who stepped down as Tesla Finance VP after 17 years; here’s how Elon Musk reacted

Sendil Palani, the finance VP of Tesla, has stepped down after giving seventeen years of service in Elon Musk's company. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Image: x.com/sendilpalani

The Vice President of Finance at Tesla, Sendil Palani, has left the position after serving in the company for 17 years. The update was given by Palani on his X account, to which Elon Musk also responded. He began his service in the year 2009 at Tesla as a senior financial analyst, as shown on his LinkedIn. He shared a heartwarming post on his X account, highlighting his seventeen incredible years in the company.

Who is Sendil Palani?

Sendil Palani began his professional career as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company in August 2006. He worked here until late 2008 and joined Tesla Motors as a senior financial analyst in January 2009. At Tesla Motors, he was promoted to roles like finance manager and manager at Powertrain business development.

Later, he served as the project manager at Google in June 2013. Palani rejoined Tesla as the programme manager for the senior VP of manufacturing and operations in 2014. Here, he served as the senior finance manager, director of engineering finance, senior director of finance, and vice president of finance.

The information regarding the executive’s experience of the executive has been taken from his LinkedIn account.

Sendil Palani’s heartfelt message on leaving Tesla

Sendil Palani gave insights into his long journey in Tesla. He wrote on X, “Tesla barely survived Christmas 2008. I started a few days later in our Finance team, under an ongoing “Tesla Deathwatch”. I slept under my desk in San Carlos, CA at least once, and I wasn’t the only one. There are many companies with hard-working and talented employees, but few have the level of commitment and collaboration of the Tesla team. In retrospect, this should have been an obvious predictor of the successes that would follow. This is as true today as it was in 2009.”

Later, he thanked his finance team, colleagues, and Elon Musk.

After seventeen incredible years, my latest chapter at Tesla has come to a close. Words won’t do justice to how fulfilling the experience has been, but I’ll try anyway: Tesla barely survived Christmas 2008. I started a few days later in our Finance team, under an ongoing “Tesla… — Sendil Palani (@sendilpalani) March 9, 2026

How did Elon Musk react?

Sendil Palani extended thanks to Elon Musk for his humility and for showing the power of thinking from ‘first principles’ all the time.

Elon Musk wrote, “Thanks for an epic contribution over many years!” as Palani had worked in the company for seventeen incredible years.

