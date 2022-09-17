Senior Citizen Savings Scheme Latest Update: Elderly individuals who are looking for guaranteed income for their post-retirement life, here’s a big saving scheme for you. The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) will be e batter saving option for you as this scheme offers offers an interest rate of 7.4% per year—significantly higher than the retail inflation rate of 7% and even higher than the interest rates of bank fixed deposits from lenders such SBI.Also Read - The 5 'Brahmastra' of Small Savings That Can Even Make You Crorepati; Here's All About Them

Notably, the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) is a risk-free post office scheme that offers retirees a guaranteed return, and by investing in SCSS, they will get an annual risk-free income of more than Rs 2 lakh.

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: All you need to know

Any individual over the age of 60 can open an SCSS account by making a single deposit into the account in multiples of INR 1000 and up to a maximum of INR 15 lakh.

Interestingly, the SCSS comes with a lock-in tenure of 5 years.

A deposit of Rs 15 lakh would earn them Rs 27,750 as a quarterly interest payment at the current interest rate of 7.4% and the annual interest payment will be Rs 111,000.

After maturity of the scheme, senior citizens will get a maturity amount of Rs 5,55,000.

Th4e investors must note that the interest amount under SCSS is payable on a quarterly basis and is applicable from the date of deposit.

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Joint investment possible

The SCSS allows joint deposits. Hence, a senior citizen and his spouse can register a joint account. However, only the first account holder is accountable for the whole deposit amount in a joint saving scheme.