Good news for senior citizens! THIS bank revises deposit rates, offers up to 7.95% interest on FDs | Check details here

The bank is also offering an attractive interest rate of 7.75 percent to senior citizens on longer-term fixed deposits for the tenure of less than 5 years.

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New Delhi: Good news for the senior citizens who are looking for higher fixed deposit returns. Bandhan Bank has recently announced that it is offering up to 7.95 percent interest rate on Fixed Deposit (FD) for the tenure of 2 to less than 3 years. It is important to note the bank will offer the highest interest rate of 7.95 percent to senior citizen customers. On the same FD tenure, other customers will earn 7.45 percent.

The bank is also offering an attractive interest rate of 7.75 percent to senior citizens on longer term fixed deposits for the tenure of less than 5 years. Others will earn 7.25 percent for the same term deposits, which is one of the best FD interest rates in the banking industry.

Here are some of the key details

Senior citizen customers will earn 7.95 per cent on fixed deposits after the revision

It will have a tenure of two years to less than three years

Other customers will receive 7.45 per cent for the same period.

Bandhan Bank further noted it is also offering 7.75 per cent interest to senior citizens on fixed

deposits with a tenure of less than five years.

deposits with a tenure of less than five years. Other customers will earn 7.25 per cent on such deposits.

Tenure Regular FD (%) Senior Citizen FD (%) 7 days – 14 days 2.95 3.70 15 days – 30 days 2.95 3.70 31 days – less than 2 months 3.45 4.20 2 months – less than 3 months 4.20 4.95 3 months – less than 6 months 4.20 4.95 6 months – less than 1 year 4.20 4.95 1 year 7.00 7.50 1 year 1 day – 1 year 9 months 7.00 7.50 1 year 9 months 1 day – less than 2 years 7.00 7.50 2 years – less than 3 years 7.45 7.95 3 years – less than 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years – 10 years 5.85 6.60

Apart from fixed deposits, the bank continues to offer an interest rate of 6.5 percent on savings account balances above Rs 5 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh. To recall, Bandhan Bank had earlier increased interest rates on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits for non-resident Indian customers.

The bank will now offer an interest rate of 7.1 per cent on US dollar-denominated FCNR(B) deposits of USD 1 million and above for tenures ranging from 3 to 5years, according to a company release. For deposits up to USD 1 million, the interest rate has increased to 7 per cent, the bank said in a release.

“We are pleased to introduce this attractive FCNR(B) deposit offering for our NRI customers at a time when they are seeking stability and value in their overseas investments. This offering allows them to lock in competitive returns for a longer duration while effectively mitigating currency-related risks,” said Rajinder Kumar Babbar, executive director and chief business officer of Bandhan Bank to Mint.