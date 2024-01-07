Home

Senior Trinamool Congress Leader Abhishek Banerjee Launches Old-age Pension Scheme In His Seat; BJP Questions

Abhishek Banerjee has initiated a pension scheme at Diamond Harbour, targeting financial stability and protection for the elderly folks. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), voicing funding apprehensions, raises eyebrows on the source of the financial backing for this project.

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, a well-known veteran from Trinamool Congress, initiated a noteworthy pension plan for the elderly in Diamond Harbour, his constituency. The sequence of this event is unfolding just before the approaching Lok Sabha polls and is primarily focused on promoting financial safety for senior citizens. However, the opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), voiced their apprehensions regarding the source of finance for this scheme, as per a report by news agency PTI.

TMC’s ‘Shroddhargyo’ (Respect to Seniors) Initiative

Under the ‘Shroddhargyo’ (respect to seniors) initiative launched by the TMC national general secretary, 16,380 party volunteers will contribute funds towards providing a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to 76,000 to elderly persons in the Lok Sabha constituency in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The report also said that the special initiative will mark Banerjee’s two terms in the seat. Addressing the programme, Banerjee said, “A total of 16,380 volunteers have been shortlisted to bring smiles to the faces of senior citizens in Diamond Harbour. These volunteers will provide cheques and conduct the verification process. Approximately 76,000 beneficiaries will receive the old-age pension.”

Abhishek Banerjee’s Promise

Banerjee exuded confidence that the TMC government would also introduce a similar scheme across the state. The pension of Rs 1,000 will be disbursed through cheques or direct bank transfers. On the other hand, Leader of the Opposition in assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, questioned the source of funds needed for the initiative.

“Generally, such schemes are initiated by central or state governments. How can an MP start a direct cash transfer scheme? I will draw the attention of competent authorities to investigate the source of funds and verify the authenticity of these 16,380 volunteers,” he told reporters.

The funds will come from the contributions of the volunteers and that there is no scope for any form of irregularity. Banerjee has also started providing financial aid to around 3,000 job-deprived MGNREGA workers, who participated in the TMC’s protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in October last year. He had previously launched initiatives for residents of his constituency during the COVID-19 pandemic, eliciting both praise and criticism.

(With inputs from agencies)

