New Delhi: Sensex, BSE, NSE, Share Market Today Update – Indian Markets BSE and NSE will look to open on a positive note today after markets closed in red on Monday. Traders must focus on cement, paper, IT, public sector companies’ shares as cash-market stock will witness action amid positive global markets on Tuesday i.e March 16, predicted Zee Business’s Managing Editor Anil Singhvi. For optional buy, one can invest in Tech Mahindra, and for long term gains, you must look into stocks of AB Capital, and Mazagon Dock, experts told Zee Business. Also Read - After Sitharaman's Liquidity Measures, Indian Equity Market Opens on Negative Note; Sensex Falls by 600 Pts

Apart from these, one must keep a tab on stocks such as Shipping Corporation of India, HFCL, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Godrej Properties, Allcargo Logistics, Max healthcare, Tata Communications, AU Small Finance Bank, and Adani Ports & SEZ in today’s share market. Also Read - Sensex Falls 2,500 Points; Nifty Down Over 700 Points to Trade Below 9,300 Mark

BSE, NSE signalled Red on Monday Also Read - Amid Election Results, Sensex Jumps Over 250 points and HCL Tech Up 3%

On March 16, Equities recovered some early losses but closed in the red as banking and financial stocks witnessed a sharp dip. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 397 points or 0.78 per cent at 50,395 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 101 points or 0.67 per cent to 14,930. Market experts said rising crude prices and their impact on retail fuel prices are a risk to inflation going forward.

The contraction in industrial production and sporadic Covid-19 lockdowns added to the nervousness of investors. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty financial service down by 1.2 per cent, private bank by 1 per cent and auto by 0.4 per cent.

Stocks Performance

Among stocks, ICICI Bank fell by 1.5 per cent to Rs 603.25 per share while Bajaj Finserv lost by 2.7 per cent and Bajaj Finance by 2.4 per cent. Hero MotoCorp skidded by 2.4 per cent and Bajaj Auto by 1.9 per cent. The other major losers were Larsen & Toubro, GAIL, Asian Paints and Dr Reddy’s. However, some metal stocks like Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco showed a marginal uptick.