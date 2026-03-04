Home

Business

Sensex Today BIG UPDATE: Nifty 50 down over 2 percent as US-Iran war puts oil on the boil, Sensex plunges over massive...

Sensex Today BIG UPDATE: Nifty 50 down over 2 percent as US-Iran war puts oil on the boil, Sensex plunges over massive…

Investors moved away from the euro as growing tensions in the Middle East intensified concerns over a prolonged surge in energy costs.

Regular trading will resume on both the BSE and NSE exchanges on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

New Delhi: In a significant development, Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday extended losses as rising tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran pushed oil to a 19-month high. Problems in Middle East energy shipments raised fears of a prolonged conflict, while the rupee hit record lows against the dollar and bond yields climbed amid market uncertainty. The NIFTY Auto index crashed 891 points, or 3.24 percent, to 26,649 in afternoon trade on March 4. This massive tumbling reflects broad-based weakness across auto stocks. The sector opened at 26,979, hit a high of 27,012, but slipped to an intraday low of 26,629 as selling intensified through the session.

Global Markets Watch

S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% as of 12:33 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 4.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 2.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.8%

The Shanghai Composite fell 1.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Crude oil futures rise to Rs 7,018 per barrel

As per the latest report, amid firm demand in the spot market, the crude oil prices rose by Rs 93 to Rs 7,018 per barrel in futures trade on Wednesday as traders expanded their positions. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil contracts for April delivery climbed Rs 93, or 1.34 per cent, to ₹7,018 per barrel in a turnover of 2,516 lots.

In the global market, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 2.32 per cent higher at USD 76.28 per barrel, while Brent crude gained 2.52 per cent to USD 83.46 per barrel in New York.

Sensex falls over amid market volatility

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading sharply lower on Wednesday, falling 1,485.08 points or 1.85 per cent to 78,753.77 as of 11:56 am IST, amid weak investor sentiment and broader market volatility.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Nifty50 went below 24,400, BSE Sensex was down over 1,600 points. At 9:16 AM, Nifty50 was trading at 24,380.45, down 485 points or 1.95%. BSE Sensex was at 78,594.94, down 1,644 points or 2.05%.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.