Mumbai: Sensex today dropped by 112 points, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance, despite a positive trend in global markets. After a volatile trading session, the 30-share index ended 112.16 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 60,433.45. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 24.30 points or 0.13 per cent to 18,044.25.Also Read - Sensex Jumps 478 Points, Nifty 50 Closes Over 18,000. Top Performing Stocks

HDFC Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 2 per cent, followed by HDFC, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Maruti, Kotak Bank and PowerGrid. On the other hand, M&M, SBI, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were among the gainers. Also Read - Share Market Holiday: Sensex To Remain Closed for 11 Days. Check Stock Market Trading Holidays in November

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended in a positive note, while Tokyo was in the red. Major indices in Europe were also trading with gains in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.91 per cent to USD 84.19 per barrel. Also Read - Share Market Muhurat Trading 2021: Check Top Stocks Picks for Samvat 2078 on Diwali

Markets traded lackluster and ended almost unchanged, in absence of any major trigger. After the initial uptick, the benchmark gradually drifted lower as participants preferred to book profits in financials, metals and FMCG stocks. However, healthy buying in auto & PSU banks combined with a noticeable interest in the broader markets capped the downside. Amid all, the Nifty settled at 18,044 levels, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.

The last leg of the earnings season and mixed global cues are keeping markets volatile. Though the benchmark is not offering any cues over the next directional move, recent buoyancy in the midcap and smallcap space is offering ample opportunities so participants should align their positions accordingly, Ajit Mishra said.