New Delhi: Indian share markets rebounded from a fall of over 1,000 points to close 400 points lower at 57,300 on Tuesday. Amidst the Russian plan of deploying security forces in the two regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in Eastern Ukraine, Asian markets closed in the red on Tuesday. In India, Nifty50 regained 17,000 levels and closed near 17,100, according to nseindia.com.

Bank stocks lost over 250 points and closed below 37,500. Along with Bank, Realty, Media and Metal stocks lost the most. In Sensex, Tata Steel and TCS were the top losers. Bajaj Finserv and Mahindra & Mahindra, on the other hand, gained the most.

In Nifty50, Tata Steel and BPCL were the top losers. Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv lost the most.

According to a report by Zee Business, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 2,261.9 crore in the Indian share markets on Tuesday. The Indian markets have been seeing FPI exiting the shares as signs of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve grow stronger.

In media stocks, ZEEL and TV18 Broadcast were the top losers. On the other hand, only one stock, PVR, closed in the green. However, in metal stocks, Tata Steel and SAIL stocks were the top losers.

4 out of 11 metal stocks in Nifty Metal closed on a positive note with National Aluminum and Hindalco gaining the most.