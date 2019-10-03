New Delhi: Amid negative cues from global indices, the domestic equity benchmarks on Thursday went low for the fourth session in a row. The Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange declined 199 points or 0.52 per cent to close at 38,107. And the Nifty at National Stock Exchange fell 46 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 11,314.

This is not the first time it is happening like this. The Sensex on Tuesday also fell 361.92 points or 0.94 per cent to close 38,305.41. The Nifty on Tuesday closed lower by 114.55 points, or 1 per cent, at 11,359.90. There was no business on Wednesday as the stock markets were shut on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Apart from yes Bank, other major losers on Tuesday were IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries — falling as much as 6.30 per cent. Among the Sensex constituents, HDFC twins, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Bank, HUL and Asian Paints ended in the green.

And on Thursday, among stock, Yes Bank rose by 33.50 per cent to Rs 42.75 per share. The other prominent gainers of the day were Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Tata Motors, and Indian Oil Corporation.

Metal stocks suffered very badly with Vedanta down by 4.6 per cent, Hindalco by 4 per cent, and Tata Steel by 3.4 per cent.

The situation for private banks was not good for the day. Induslnd Bank slipped by 3 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank by 2.1 per cent, HDFC Bank by 2 per cent and Aix bank by 1,7 per cent. The other stakeholders who were on the slippery ground today include Coal India, Grasim and Ultra Tech Cement.