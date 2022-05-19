Share Market News | New Delhi: The Indian share market fell over 1,000 points in early trade on Thursday. As of 9:50 AM, the Sensex was trading at 53,187.64 points, 1,020 points below the previous close. Nifty50 was trading at 15,940, around 300 points lower than the previous close. Tech Mahindra and Infosys were the top losers. Only 1 out of 30 stocks in Sensex, ITC, was in the green.Also Read - Sensex Closes 1,344 Points Higher, Nifty Above 16,200; LIC Closes 8 Per Cent Below Share Price

IT and Metal stocks were showing weak performance at the NSE. In IT stocks, MPhasis Limited and L&T Tech were the top losers. In Metal stocks, Jindal Steel and Vedanta Ltd were the top losers, both down over 3 per cent. Only Ratnamani and Welspun Corp were in the green.

According to Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, "Markets could be in for a bearish start, tracking overnight slump in US markets and subsequent fall in the SGX Nifty. Deteriorating macro sentiments such as soaring inflation, recession fears, and the prospect of the Federal Reserve getting even more hawkish will continue keep benchmarks on the edge. Another main reason for the pessimism can be attributed to relentless selling from the FII camp."

He continued, “FIIs continue to be net sellers for the 8th straight month since October 2021. They have sold shares worth Rs. 37,937 crore in the month of May so far. Technically, the sell-off on Dalal Street will gain steam if Nifty slips below 15971 mark. Below the same, the index could swiftly slip to 15671 mark. Bulls have a chance to fight only above the 16411 mark.”

LIC Below Listing Price

The shares of LIC fell below listing price of Rs 867 at BSE. As of 10 AM, they were trading at Rs 860.35, nearly 15 points lower than the previous close. The shares fell down to as low as Rs 855.80 on Thursday. The IPO showed a tepid debut, listing with nearly 9 per cent discount on Tuesday. Rs 50,000 crore of investors’ wealth was wiped off on the listing day.