Mumbai: BSE Sensex today tumbled by 433 points tracking losses in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC and SBI amid mounting inflationary pressure in the global market and foreign fund outflows. The 30-share index ended 433.13 points or 0.72 per cent lower at 59,919.69. Similarly, the Nifty fell 143.60 points or 0.80 per cent to 17,873.60.

SBI was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank. On the other hand, Titan, M&M, Reliance Industries and TCS were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses rebounded in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with gains, while Seoul was in the red. Major indices in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.63 per cent to USD 83.16 per barrel.