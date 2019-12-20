New Delhi: The domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 41,789 on Friday which is an increase by 115.08 points on account of buying in the frontline bluechip counters, stated a report.

Meanwhile, the Nifty index was trading at 12290.60, up by 30.90 points. Notably, 37 stocks on the broader Nifty were trading in the green, while 12 others were trading in the red on Friday.

During the morning session on Thursday, the PSU banks shares were down by 0.35 per cent down at 2504.05. The shares of other banks which were trading in the negative zone on December 19 are mentioned below:

Indian Bank – down by 0.95 per cent

Bank of India – down by 0.63 per cent

Bank of Baroda – down by 0.61 per cent

Syndicate Bank – down by 0.53 per cent

Union Bank of India – down by 0.53 per cent

Allahabad Bank – down by 0.53 per cent

Oriental Bank of Commerce – down by 0.38 per cent

Canara Bank – down by 0.29 per cent

State Bank of India – down by 0.28 per cent

J&K Bank – down by 0.17 per cent

Punjab National Bank – down by 0.16 per cent

Some of the bank shares which are most traded on the NSE includes YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, Tata Motors, SBI, Tata Steel, NMDC, JSPL, SAIL and Bank of Baroda.