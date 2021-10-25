Mumbai: BSE Sensex today jumped 145 points, tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI amid a largely positive trend in global markets. After a choppy session, the 30-share index ended 145.43 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 60,967.05. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 10.50 points or 0.06 per cent to 18,125.40, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Satyameva Jayate 2 Trailer: With 3 John Abrahams, High Action and Dumdaar Dialogues, It Is Already a Blockbuster

Among the stocks, ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring nearly 11 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's, SBI, M&M and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech, Asian Paints and Maruti were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with gains, while Tokyo was in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading largely positive in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.73 per cent to USD 85.26 per barrel.

Markets settled almost flat in a volatile trading session, taking a breather after the recent fall. After the initial uptick, the benchmark failed to hold the gains and started drifting lower as the session progressed. However, a sharp surge in the select banking majors, thanks to encouraging earnings by the ICICI Bank, not only capped the downside but also helped the index to pare the losses. Consequently, the Nifty closed at 18,125 levels. Selling pressure continued on the broader front wherein midcap and smallcap indices lost in the range of 1.8 per cent to 2.3 per cent, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.

“We expect the banking pack to remain in focus as Axis Bank and Kotak Bank will report their numbers on October 26. On the index front, Nifty should hold 17,950 levels for any rebound else profit taking would resume. Needless to say, the scheduled monthly expiry will keep the choppiness high across the board. Amid all, participants should continue with a cautious approach until we see some concrete sign of trend resumption,” Ajit Mishra said.