New Delhi: BSE Sensex today declined 102 points tracking losses in ITC, Maruti and Infosys amid mixed cues from global markets, according to a PTI report. The 30-share BSE index fell 101.88 points or 0.17 per cent to 60,821.62. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty shed 63.20 points or 0.35 per cent to close at 18,114.90. While, ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, slipping over 3 per cent, followed by Maruti, Infosys, NTPC, HCL Tech and Tata Steel. On the other hand, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Titan and Axis Bank were among the gainers, the PTI report says.

Meanwhile, the rupee slipped 3 paise to close at 74.90 against the US dollar. International oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.52 per cent to USD 85.05 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul and Shanghai ended in the red, while Hong Kong and Tokyo settled with gains. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with gains in mid-session deals.

“Markets remained under pressure for yet another session and lost nearly half a percent. After the initial uptick, the selling pressure resumed as the day progressed which led the Nifty to end lower by 0.3 per cent at 18,117 levels. The broader markets also traded in sync with the benchmark and both mid cap and small cap ended lower by 1 per cent each. A mixed trend was witnessed on the sectoral front wherein realty and banking ended marginally higher while healthcare, metal and IT settled in the red,” Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd stated.

Markets will react to the Reliance and ICICI Bank results in early trade on Monday. Besides, global cues and movement in crude oil prices would be actively tracked. On the benchmark front, we expect Nifty to find support around 17,950 zone while 18,200-18,400 zone would act as a hurdle. While traders are complaining of excessive volatility across the board, the recent fall is helping investors to accumulate quality stocks which are available at a good bargain, Ajit Mishra said.