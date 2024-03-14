Home

Sensex Drags By 200 Points, Nifty At Around 21950; Bank, Realty Stocks Tanks;Bajaj Auto Stock Down 2%

In the broader market, Nifty Mid Cap 100 and Small Cap 100 traded in the negative territory. High-beta Nifth Bank was down 0.86 per cent at 46,579.35.

Stock Market Today

Sensex and Nifty are trading in the red at market open. The BSE Sensex opened at 72,570.10 down by 194.40 points or 0.27 per cent lower. The Nifty50 opened 48.90 points lower at 21,951.15.

At pre-opening, Sensex was trading in the red at 72,567.49, which was down by 194.40 points or 0.27 per cent, and the Nifty50 index was also trading in the red at 21,997.7 down by 338 points or 1.51 per cent

Coal India, Hindalco, Reliance Industries, M&M and Infosys were major gainers on the Nifty, whereas Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and Eicher Motors were losers.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. Stocks

Adani Enterprises Ltd. (ADANIENT) is currently trading at ₹3000.00, marking a positive change of 3.23% from yesterday’s close of ₹2906.20.

Bajaj Finance Stocks

Bajaj Finance stock is currently trading at ₹6354.45, with a decrease of ₹101.70 (-1.58%) against the previous close of ₹6456.15.

Hindalco Industries Stock

Hindalco Industries Ltd. is currently trading at ₹515.15, with a 1.61% increase against the previous close of ₹507.00.

M&M Share Price Today

In Morning trade M&M was around at Rs 1870, the stock is nearly up by 0.91 %.

NTPC Stock

PSU stock NTPC rose in early morning trade and was trading in the green up by nearly 1.43 per cent.

Stock Market On 13th March

On March 13, the BSE Sensex tanked by 906.07 points or 1.23 per cent to finish at 72,761.89, The NSE Nifty50 went down by 338 points or 1.51 per cent to 21,997.70 on 13th March.

On March 13, Except IT, many secotoral indices ended in the red, with realty, media, PSU bank, telecom, power, oil & gas and metals went down by 4 to 6 percent.

