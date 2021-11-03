Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex today tumbled 257 points tracking losses in index majors HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank amid a negative trend in global markets ahead of the US Fed’s policy outcome. The 30-share index ended 257.14 points or 0.43 per cent lower at 59,771.92. Similarly, Nifty fell 59.75 points or 0.33 per cent to 17,829.20.Also Read - Diwali 2021: Try These 3 Easy and Delicious Chocolate Recipes This Festive Season

Share Market Today

Sun Pharma was the top loser in the Sensex pack, falling over 3 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, L&T, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, SBI and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with losses, while Tokyo was closed. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a negative note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.66 per cent to USD 83.31 per barrel.

Markets shed nearly half a percent in a volatile trading session, in continuation to the prevailing consolidation phase. After the initial uptick, the benchmark inched gradually lower however it made multiple attempts to recover in the middle but failed. Among the factors, the cautiousness ahead of the US Fed meet and weekly expiry kept the participants on their toes. Finally, The Nifty index ended lower by 0.3 per cent at 17,837 levels. The broader markets too ended with losses wherein Midcap and Smallcap ended lower by 0.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively. Amongst the sectors, most indices ended in red wherein banking and auto were among the top losers, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd stated.

All eyes would be on the US Fed meeting tonight. While no action is expected on the rates, commentary on tapering, growth and inflation would be a key thing to watch out for. We will see the participants’ initial reaction on Thursday evening, November 4, in the special Diwali muhurat trading session. We reiterate our cautious view on markets and suggest limiting leveraged positions, Ajit Mishra stated.