Mumbai: Stock Market today opened in negative as BSE Sensex fell below the coveted 60,000-mark and NSE Nifty was down below 17,700 level. Equity benchmark Sensex was trading at 59,379.05 and NSE Nifty was at 17,686.00, as per data recorded on BSE India, NSE India websites on Thursday morning.

Reliance Industries was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 1 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Auto and Axis Bank. On the other hand, Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel, L&T, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and HUL were among the gainers, as per PTI report.

In the previous session, the 30-share index closed 254.33 points or 0.43 per cent lower at 59,413.27, and Nifty declined 37.30 points or 0.21 per cent to 17,711.30.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,896.02 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data, as per a PTI report.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul were trading with gains, while Hong Kong and Tokyo in the red in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.27 per cent to USD 77.88 per barrel, PTI reported.