New Delhi: BSE Sensex, that reclaimed the 60,000 mark yesterday, continued the streak. After maintaining the momentum throughout the day, Sensex ended at 60,571.08, up by 455.95 (0.76 per cent).

NSE Nifty finally achieved the much-hyped 18,000 mark. In early trade Nifty crossed 18,000 and continued the streak to finally end at 18,070.05, up by 133.70 (0.75 per cent).

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Bajaj Finserv: 4.67 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 2.20 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 1.91 per cent

Larsen 1.52 per cent

HDFC Bank: 1.45 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Asian Paints: -0.27 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -0.26 per cent

TCS: -0.23 per cent

Dr Reddys Labs: -0.15 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.07 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: -0.04 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

TATA Cons. Prod: 2.85 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 2.37 per cent

Brittania: 2.34 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 1.96 per cent

Titan Company: 1.67 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS