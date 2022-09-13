New Delhi: BSE Sensex, that reclaimed the 60,000 mark yesterday, continued the streak. After maintaining the momentum throughout the day, Sensex ended at 60,571.08, up by 455.95 (0.76 per cent).Also Read - BREAKING: Nifty Crosses 18K Mark In Early Trade, Sensex Trading Above 60K
NSE Nifty finally achieved the much-hyped 18,000 mark. In early trade Nifty crossed 18,000 and continued the streak to finally end at 18,070.05, up by 133.70 (0.75 per cent).
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Bajaj Finserv: 4.67 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 2.20 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 1.91 per cent
- Larsen 1.52 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 1.45 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Asian Paints: -0.27 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -0.26 per cent
- TCS: -0.23 per cent
- Dr Reddys Labs: -0.15 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.07 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: -0.04 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- TATA Cons. Prod: 2.85 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 2.37 per cent
- Brittania: 2.34 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 1.96 per cent
- Titan Company: 1.67 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Shree Cements: -0.84 per cent
- Cipla: -0.55 per cent
- Eicher Motors: -0.48 per cent
- BPCL: -0.45 per cent
- TCS: -0.42 per cent