New Delhi: Dalal Street started and ended in red today as Asian markets depleted after the massive fall in the US stocks following CPI results. Sensex ended 224.11 or 0.37 per cent down at 60,346.97 and Nifty ended 66.30 or 0.37 per cent down at 18,003.75.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex Maintains 60K Streak; Nifty Breaches 80K Psychological Barrier
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- IndusInd Bank: 4.11 per cent
- NTPC: 3.02 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 2.54 per cent
- SBI: 2.53 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: 1.70 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Infosys: -4.49 per cent
- TCS: -3.23 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -2.92 per cent
- HCL Tech: -2.37 per cent
- Larsen: -1.63 per cent
- Wipro: -1.29 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Bajaj Finserv: 5.34 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 4.46 per cent
- NTPC: 2.96 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 2.54 per cent
- SBI: 2.46 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
Also Read - BREAKING: Nifty Crosses 18K Mark In Early Trade, Sensex Trading Above 60K Also Read - Diwali En Route! Checkout These 5 Stocks You SHOULD Add To Your Portfolio Before The Big Indian Fest
- Infosys: -4.50 per cent
- TCS: -3.37 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -2.85 per cent
- HCL Tech: -2.45 per cent
- Larsen: -1.88 per cent