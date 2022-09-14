New Delhi: Dalal Street started and ended in red today as Asian markets depleted after the massive fall in the US stocks following CPI results. Sensex ended 224.11 or 0.37 per cent down at 60,346.97 and Nifty ended 66.30 or 0.37 per cent down at 18,003.75.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex Maintains 60K Streak; Nifty Breaches 80K Psychological Barrier

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

IndusInd Bank: 4.11 per cent

NTPC: 3.02 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 2.54 per cent

SBI: 2.53 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: 1.70 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Infosys: -4.49 per cent

TCS: -3.23 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -2.92 per cent

HCL Tech: -2.37 per cent

Larsen: -1.63 per cent

Wipro: -1.29 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Bajaj Finserv: 5.34 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 4.46 per cent

NTPC: 2.96 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 2.54 per cent

SBI: 2.46 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS